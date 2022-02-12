Nelly Accidentally Posts Sex Tape on His Instagram Amid Press for New Show

Nelly was trending this week, and not for his music. The St. Louis born rapper showed the internet that it was “Hot In Herre” after an accidental leak of an intimate moment between him and a woman. Social media users were treated to quite the surprise when he posted a video of a woman giving him oral sex to his Instagram story. Per Nelly, the leak was a mistake. After it surfaced quickly, he issued a statement apologizing to those involved and hinted that it was now a legal matter. Midway through an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nelly reportedly received a notification from his phone and saw the video. He continued with the interview as if nothing was wrong.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public,” he wrote. But fans were quick to point out that they didn’t feel the video was leaked, noting that if the video was old, he’d have to scroll down in his photos/videos section of his phone in order to post it.

Either way, prior to Nelly publicly speaking out, a spokesperson for him declined to comment on the matter. Someone from his camp told TMZ that they believe his account may have been hacked. Nelly now reportedly fears that additional private information of the rappers could end up online as well.

Nelly has had an interesting few weeks. Just last month, he took to social media to deny reports that he left $300,000 in cash in a duffel bag at a St. Louis bowling alley. “We up here at the bowling alley, she found Nelly[‘s] bag, it had $300,000 in it,” a friend of the woman who found it said in a viral video, “And guess what she do? She gave it back.” The woman then alleged received $100 from the woman for returning the satchel.

Nelly is currently starring in the BET+ reboot of the popular reality television parody series Real Husbands of Hollywood. The show stars Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, and others. Hart is the creator and executive producer. The original show aired on BET for five seasons. This show is a limited version.