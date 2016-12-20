Miley Cyrus’ Tacky Christmas Sweaters Are All About The Green This Year

Traditionally, red and green are classic holiday colors that are often incorporated into decorations and festive outfits. Miley Cyrus, however, chose to remain on brand this year and doubled down on the green, according to her Instagram posts.

❤️💚❤️💚YUP! ❤️💚❤️💚 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:56pm PST

Cyrus is easily one of music’s most outspoken personalities, so it’s not surprising to see her broadcast her interests on social media. Also, marijuana is legal in California if you have a license for it, so we can only assume that the The Voice judge has a crippling case of glaucoma.

Regardless of legality, clearly the singer is excited to take part in holiday festivities in her own special way. Also, it would have been helpful if she told us where we could buy these awesome sweaters!

