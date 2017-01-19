Miley Cyrus Reveals A Brand New Look

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus is changing up her look once again. The former Disney channel star took to social media post a snap of her new hairdo that is drastically darker than her bleach blonde hair that she’s been rocking since 2012.

goin back 2 muah rootz #LAZY #growingphase A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Cyrus posted a photo of her new look on Instagram with the caption: “goin back 2 muah rootz #LAZY #growingphase.”

Since posting on Instagram on Tuesday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer‘s followers showered the post with more than 623k likes, and more than 4.3k comments.

Many of Cyrus’ social media followers took to the comment section to offer their opinion on the 24-year-old singer’s return to her darker roots.

“Yay! It takes time but your natural colour is always the one that looks best on you!” one user wrote.

While some fans were supportive of Cyrus making the move back to a darker hair color, others seemed to prefer the bleach blonde.

“I actually can’t imagine you with brunette hair,” one Instagram user wrote. “What??!! It honestly feels like you are naturally blonde and your [sic] dying your hair brunette.”

To some fans it didn’t matter what color hair Miley has.

“I love you with blonde or brunette! Either way you look gorgeous,” one user wrote. “The blonde is a lot of upkeep though.”

When Cyrus isn’t showing off her new look, the pop musician has been sharing several tributes to President Obama and the first lady Michelle in their last days in office.

In one post, Cyrus shared a headshot of Michelle Obama. She posted the snap with the caption: “I think M.O. would be proud of just how often I dress as a unicorn! I / WE love you so much! Thank you for being a FLOTUS we can truly admire and aspire to be.”

❤️💚💛💜💙 I think M.O. would be proud of just how often I dress as a unicorn! I / WE love you so much! Thank you for being a FLOTUS we can truly admire and aspire to be 🌻🌻🌻🌻 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:57am PST

To keep up with Miley Cyrus, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus‘ new look?

