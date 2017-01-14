Miley Cyrus Shares Wacky, But Heartfelt Birthday Photo With Liam Hemsworth

First off, happy birthday, Liam Hemsworth!

Secondly, Miley Cyrus took the cutest selfie of she and her beau. And per usual, it is wacky, heartfelt, and just plain funny. The two always seem to be relaxed and having fun no matter the situation.

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo animals with you!!! 🐷🦄🐶😻🐣 I love you @liamhemsworth A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Cyrus captions the photo with genuine excitement and says both “I love you” and that he has been her “best friend” since the day they met. We would have never pegged the couple to, well, be a couple, but they same to go together like peanut butter and jelly!

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2010 on the set of the film The Last Song and struck up a romantic relationship quickly. The two were at one point engaged to be married, but the two ended up splitting. In late 2015, the two seemed to pick up right where they left off and they’ve been hot and heavy all over social media.

In 2011, Cyrus went on a trip to Haiti to help fit children for hearing aids, which left quite an impact on the judge of The Voice.

At the time, Cyrus said, “I felt so drawn to helping others…and immediately wanted to look for another chance to go back and help again,” of the experience.

The inside source claimed, “She’s looking at adoption more seriously, Miley gets overwhelmed at all the children in need around the world… She wants to adopt them all.”

This news definitely lines up with how Cyrus recently visited a children’s hospital with Hemsworth to spread cheer for the holidays.

Cyrus’ mother Tish was adopted and her father Billy Ray adopted Tish’s children from a previous marriage, so clearly the singer knows the powerful bonds that can be created. Hemsworth has seven nephews and nieces, so spending time with them over the holidays must have sparked something in the couple.

According to the source, “Miley and Liam both say they’re in the mindset right now that if she gets pregnant, then great, but if she doesn’t, it’s OK.”

