Michael Buble’s Son Will Undergo Surgery For Liver Cancer

Michael Bublé’s three-year-old son, Noah, has been battling cancer and is now set to undergo surgery at the end of December.

The toddler has been undergoing chemotherapy to shrink a tumor, Gente reports, according to The Daily Mail.

The news comes just a month after the singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, announced the heartbreaking news. The cancer was discovered after the parents took Noah to the doctors with what they believed to be a case of the mumps.

In addition to the surgery, he is expected to receive four months of chemotherapy treatment.

Bublé has stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his family during the difficult time.

