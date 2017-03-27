Former Maid Claims Ex-NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Home Is A ‘Sex Den’

In a newly filed lawsuit, a former maid who worked cleaning one of ex-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg‘s houses claims that the managers of the property were engaging in illicit sexual behavior and that it lead to her being injured.

Nelly Melina Amaya says that the property managers for Bloomberg’s Long Island estate, Marika Sygman and Steve Kaczynski, treated the home like a “sex den” and would frequently discuss which rooms of the house they intended to have sex in where people could hear.

Amaya says that on one occasion Sygman told her to ask “no questions,” when she realized that Amaya had heard an entire sexual conversation that she and Kaczynski had just had.

She also claims that Sygman said, “If anyone goes to HR, see how far you fly when Mr. B kicks your a** out the door.”

The court documents that Amaya filed allege that she was told “to be cautious when entering rooms in the mansion because she could easily witness Sygman and Kaczynski engaging in sexual behavior.”

She says it was a situation exactly like this that caused her to be injured.

After overhearing Sygman and Kaczynski discussing “masturbation habits and sexual experiences,” Amaya claims she became extremely uncomfortable and attempted to flee their vicinity but suffered a “blackout” which caused to tumble down a staircase.

Amaya says that fall caused her to be unable to work which subsequently cause her to be fired.

For this reason, Amaya is suing Bloomberg’s estate company, Ballyshear LLC, for unspecified damages.

Additionally, Amaya is said to have spoken very highly of former mayor Bloomberg, saying, among other things, that he was “really respectful.”

John C. Luke Jr, Amaya’s lawyer, told reporters that she was simply wanting to work and provide for her family, but was ultimately discriminated against unfairly and treated as a “second-class citizen.”



Marika Sygman spoke to reporters regarding the lawsuit and said that Amaya’s accusations are “simply not true.”

