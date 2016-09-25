Miami Marlins React to Jose Fernandez’s Death

I feel so blessed to be able to play the game I love!! #thankyouGod #JDF16 A photo posted by Jose Fernandez (@jofez16) on Jul 18, 2016 at 9:19pm PDT

On Sunday the Miami Marlins held a press conference in regards to the tragic boating accident that led to José Fernández’s death.

Team members and coachers were flooded with tears as they remembered their late teammate.

According to PEOPLE, the Marlins owner Jeffery Loria says “It is with the deepest sorrow that I, together with my family and the entire Marlins organization, mourn the tragic loss of José. Sadly, the brightest lights are often the ones that extinguish the fastest. José left us far too soon, but his memory will endure in all of us. At this difficult time, our prayers are with his mother, grandmother, family and friends.”

President David Samson remembers getting the phone call confirming his death. “As you see around you, no words to describe how this organization feels.”

Many who spoke during the conference would mix their tears up with their words and would have to take breaks.

On Sunday the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed a flip boat that had crashed carried José Fernández and two other victims. Fernandez was also expecting a child with his longtime girlfriend.

