Melissa Joan Hart Unveils Secret Crush On Ryan Reynolds

At this point, it would probably just be easier to keep track of all the people who DON’T have a crush on Ryan Reynolds.

That list would be way shorter.

Alas, we must unravel the infinite scroll and scribble down yet another name on the list people who’ve at some point been in love with Ryan Reynolds.

In a new TV interview, former Sabrina, The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart told reporters that she was “smitten” with Reynolds when he co-starred with her on Sabrina.

“He was sweet. I had a boyfriend at the time, but we were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy,” she said, then went on to joke, “(He) probably would have been a great boyfriend than the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance.”

This is actually the second time Hart has talked about the Deadpool star in an interview this month.

Speaking to another journalist, she talked about their off-set relationship, saying, “Ryan and I worked really well together. We had a lot of fun in Vancouver (where the show was filmed) – he’s from there, and he’d just show me around. He and I would take off on the weekends and go to Seattle for music festivals.”

Reynolds isn’t the only star Hart talked about in her interviews. She also shared a little bit about when Britney Spears visited the show to guest star in an episode way back in 1999.

Hart said that “Britney was great,” but that, “There was an age gap but she was surrounded by people being pushed in which direction. She was a very busy girl (so it was hard to hang out with her).”

No word on if Britney also had a thing for Ryan Reynolds but we’ll check the scroll.

