'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Co-Stars Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye Reunite

Sabrina Spellman and Roxie King have officially reunited. Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye recently got together for some "much apricated Tahoe time," as Hart shared on her Instagram. The reunion comes just days after Frye's ex-boyfriend, Shifty Shellshock of the band Crazy Town, died at 49. The actress paid tribute to him on her Instagram, noting how much he meant to her. The two had been friends since middle school, according to Us Weekly, but were first reported to be dating in 2021.

Frye joined Sabrina at the beginning of Season 5 as Sabrina's college roommate. Even though they often clashed with each other due to their different personalities, they end up having an effect on each other and become very close. Although it's been 21 years since Sabrina the Teenage Witch ended, it seems like Hart and Frye are just as close as they have been. Not to mention the fact that they reunited when Frye likely needed to get away from it all following Shellshock's death.

The co-stars' reunion also comes on the heels of fellow Sabrina star Martin Mull's death. Hart mourned the prolific actor, who died in late June following a long illness. Mull portrayed Westbridge High's Vice Principal Willard Kraft for Seasons 2 through 4. He didn't have the best relationship with Sabrina, and it was only made worse when he had on-off relationships with both Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda. He departed at the end of Season 4 after Sabrina graduated from high school. Hart paid tribute to Mull following his death as she recalled some fond memories with him and her admiration.

This is just the latest Sabrina reunion that Melissa Joan Hart has participated in. She occasionally reunites with some co-stars for 90s Con and will do so again this September alongside Soleil Moon Frye, Jenna Leigh Green, Elisa Donovan, and Nate Richert. Hart also previously made an interesting career move when she decided to go into stand-up comedy, opening for on-screen aunt Caroline Rhea last October. No matter how much time has passed, it's clear that this cast still has a lot of love for each other, and it's always fun to see them get together and be there for one another.

Considering how close the cast still is, it shouldn't be long until another Sabrina reunion happens, aside from conventions. In the meantime, all seven seasons of the ABC and WB fantasy sitcom are streaming on Hulu.