New Disturbing Details Surface With Mel B And Ex

Disturbing details regarding Mel B’s ex Stephen Belafonte have been steadily rolling in the past few days and each bit of information that releases paints a more horrific picture of the former couple’s marriage.

The latest reports about the America’s Got Talent host’s estranged husband are claiming federal prosecutors are now evaluating evidence gathered at Belafonte’s home to judge whether he ought to be prosecuted on federal weapons charges, according to TMZ.

This past Friday night, ATF agents raided his Hollywood Hills home. The law enforcement officials were investigating to determine if Belafonte was in possession of a gun or ammo. Considering he was convicted of domestic violence back in 2003, he is not allowed to be in possession of either.

While the ATF agents did not discover a gun, they did find a bullet that was out of the casing and an empty shell casing. However, the items do not meet the criteria as “ammunition” because they are not in themselves projectiles.

In the event that Stephen Belafonte is convicted of illegal possession of a firearm, he would be facing up to 10 years in prison.

Back in March, former Spice Girl Mel B filed for divorce from her film producer husband. In the past few weeks, multiple disturbing stories about their relationship have surfaced.

Mel B claims that Stephen was physically abusive for years. However, she convinced her friends and family members not to get the police involved because she was afraid for her life. The 41-year-old singer reportedly thought that Belafonte would think she was behind it and would kill her.

When Mel B would show up with various injuries, she would try to explain them away. Her friends and family weren’t buying her stories and eventually confronted her about the situation.

In the past few years, Mel B has been involved in multiple reality TV shows. Multiple people on the various shows were aware of the injuries and even claim they witnessed Stephen’s abusive and threatening behavior, according to TMZ.

As far as anyone knows, none of the witnesses reported Stephen to the cops.

Meanwhile, Stephen Belafonte has denied all allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior.

