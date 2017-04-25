Mel B’s Ex Granted Visitation With Couple’s Daughter

Mel B’s estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, has been granted visitation rights with the couple’s 5-year-old daughter.

Belafonte will be given eight hours of monitored visitation per week. The time will be divided into two four-hour visits, and the parents much reach an agreement on the dates and times of said visits.

Belafonte had also requested visitation rights to Mel’s child with Eddie Murphy, Angel. However, as he was only a stepparent, the judge denied that claim.

The judge said the court does not “have the jurisdiction to grant visitation with the punitive step child.” With that ruling, Belafonte is still unable to contact Angel in any way, electronic or otherwise.

Mel B was adamantly fighting to keep the children away from her former husband of nine years.Her attorneys, Susan Wiesner and Larry Bakman, alleged that Belafonte filmed pornography in his household and had numerous pornographic films on devices available to the children.

The judge could not deny Belafonte visitation based on those claims, as there was no evidence of the allegation being true.

The couple’s divorce has been complicated and messy from the start.

First and foremost, Mel alleged Belafonte abused her for years. Numerous accounts throughout the couple’s marriage have alluded to that fact, but Belafonte has vigorously denied all allegations of abuse.

Any other scandalous detail in the couple’s relationship was the numerous threesomes the two arranged with friends and celebrities, some of which may have been taped.

One of the most prevalent aspects of the divorce case is Belafonte’s alleged affair with the couple’s nanny, Lorraine Gilles. Mel alleges Gilles became pregnant and Belafonte made her have an abortion. Gilles is currently suing Mel for libel based on those and other claims.

