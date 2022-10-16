Johnny Depp Goes Public With Fresh Shave Transformation After Ditching Longtime Goatee

Johnny Depp is soaking up as much of a resurgence as possible following his win over Amber Heard in their defamation trial if you can consider that victory. Now he's out working on being a rock star, buddying up with Jeff Beck and preparing for an album.

He's also doing some shaving, according to Parade, ditching his long-running facial hair for a clean-shaven look. As Depp has shared in the past, he cannot grow a full beard. It just grows in much as you see it, becoming a signature look for the Pirates of the Caribbean alum.

(Photo: Noam Galai)

He showed off his shaved look during an appearance with Beck at the Oct. 12 SiriusXM Town Hall, promoting their new album 18. The 59-year-old likely saw his face plastered all over during his trial and wanted to distance himself from the controversy he's faced over the past few years.

A shaved face and fresh music are only the latest bit of news for Depp in the wake of the trial. Many speculated that Depp was dating his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, but it turns out he's actually connected to his other lawyer, Joelle Rich. She represented him in his failed libel case in the U.K., with Us Weekly reporting that the couple is "the real deal."

Depp also made a strange cameo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, appearing as the face of a CGI spaceman floating above the audience at the annual show. "I just want you guys to know I'm available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need," Depp said, returning throughout the night. "Hey VMAs, let's get back to the f-ing music, shall we?" The actor is also the face of Dior after the trial, though hard to think they wanted him shaved and looking unlike Johnny Depp.

There is also Heard's appeal and lingering accusations from her camp that are still looming on the horizon for the actor. The actress filed her appeal back in July, soon after the original trial wrapped up, and alleged that the court made mistakes.

(Photo: Noam Galai)

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

Heard's attorney's made it clear that she cannot afford to pay the $10.35 million judgment to Depp and that key evidence was left on the bench during the trial. Depp's team responded with his own appeal, adding that the jurors did not "violate their oath" and they saw no errors during the trial.