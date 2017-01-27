Meet Hilary Duff’s Alleged New Boyfriend

Hilary Duff has reportedly found herself a new man. Sources have explained to Us Weekly that the former Disney channel star is allegedly dating music producer Matthew Koma.

The two have been seen together on several occasions and even shared a PDA-filled weekend getaway.

Long before they were rumored to be romantically involved, Duff and Koma worked together on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

“They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source close to the Lizzie McGuire alum said. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

During their weekend getaway, the 29-year-old actress and her new beau reportedly stayed at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara. The hotel is the same place where Duff and her now ex-husband Mike Comrie spent their wedding night back in 2010.

The Younger star has yet to confirm any budding romance with Matthew Koma. Us Weekly‘s source continued by saying: “It’s pretty recent. They’re seeing where it goes.”

Many of Duff’s fans may be surprised to see her dating Koma given that only weeks go she swore off dating in 2017.

Duff and her ex Mike Comrie share a 4-year-old son together named Luca. Back in October, the Younger star confirmed that she was dating fitness trainer Jason Walsh. However, only weeks later the two split.

Even though Duff and Comrie got divorced in 2014, she clearly felt that her marriage with 36-year-old Comrie was meant to be at the time.

“[Marriage] is a sacred thing, obviously,” she said while talking on the podcast The Love Bomb back in November of 2016. “It’s something to be taken very seriously, and I was so happy to be married. I think that I was in a very successful marriage for a long time. I never want to have any negative…I mean, that’s hard to say, ‘no negative feelings.’ But we got together based on love, and we separated in a very loving way.”

She concluded by saying: “I can’t imagine going through that process with anyone but him, and he continues to be my very good friend.”

Do you think Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma make a cute couple?

[H/T Us Weekly]