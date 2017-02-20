Matt Le Blanc Had To Eat Revolting ‘Reproductive Part’ For Insane Top Gear Challenge

After Chris Evans left the show last year, Matt LeBlanc is determined to make a lasting impression in his role as the lead presenter on Top Gear. The 49-year-old actor went to the extremes during a challenge in the upcoming series and ate a horse’s penis.

A post shared by Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

While filming in Kazakhstan, the former Friends star reportedly attempted to eat the “reproductive part,” but he wasn’t able to complete the task, according to Daily Mail.

Chris Harris, LeBlanc’s co-host on the series, recently said, “I saw Matt try and eat part of a horse that was used in some sort of reproductive process and give up quite early on.”

It’s safe to say that nobody can blame LeBlanc for calling it quits early on this stomach-churning challenge.

According to Harris, LeBlanc wasn’t the only one that ingested something gross while filming Top Gear.

“I ate a half cooked sheep’s ear with a bit of mould on it,” Harris said. “I thought I was going to be sick.”

Rory Reid, another fellow presenter said, “The strangest thing I ate was a pig’s face. And brain. And ears.”

The upcoming installments to Top Gear will feature LeBlanc, Harris, and Reid co-hosting for the first time together. According to LeBlanc, it took some time for the three of them to warm up to one another.

“This is now the first season for the three of us and it does take a little while,” he said. “You take three people, put them together in a room and say, ‘It’s in your interest to get along,’ and everyone is open to getting along. But it takes a little while to speed up the shorthand.”

Even though they may not have hit it off immediately, LeBlanc said that the three of them are developing chemistry now.

“What’s great is we are now getting to a point where we are really starting to click,” he said. We are having so much fun together.”

Check out a trailer for Top Gear‘s next season below:

Would you be willing to eat disgusting animal parts on a TV show?

