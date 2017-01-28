Married High School Dance Teacher ‘Caught On Video’ Doing Heinous Acts With Student

A Utah high school teacher was recently arrested on the suspicion that she not only slept with one of her 17-year-old students, but that she also have him alcohol. What’s more, there is allegedly a video catching the teacher in the act.

Sarah Lewis is a 27-year-old social studies and dance teacher at Landmark High School. She is married and has one child. According to police, Lewis brought one of her students home with her, gave him vodka and beer, then participated in sexual activity with the minor.

She was arrested on the suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Activity and Furnishing Alcohol to a minor. The police say that the encounter between the student and the teacher was caught on camera, though it’s unclear who filmed the two. It is also said that this was the only time this happened between the two.

The Utah school has since placed Lewis on administrative leave. A judge has since ordered Lewis not to contact the student involved. She is said to be due back to court on Monday.

According to Lewis’ LinkedIn profile, she has only been employed at Landmark High school for about two and a half years. Also, she had graduated college in 2012. She hasn’t had too many years of teaching under her belt, and if she is convicted, it’s likely to completely ruin her career.

