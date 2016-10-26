Married At First Sight’s Jamie Otis Shares Photo Of Baby Boy She Lost

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis continues to open up about the grief she and her husband Doug Hehner has experienced since the loss of their son at four months along.

Otis shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself and Hehner in their hospital with their tiny baby boy, PEOPLE reports.

“October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. I can’t sleep well tonight so I blogged about my sweet boy, Johnathan Edward,” Otis, 30, wrote.

“I realize there is a great stigma associated with sharing photos of your baby who was born too early and has already gone to heaven so I want to say sorry if this offends you. However, if there’s one thing my husband has taught me it’s this: ‘Don’t live life trying NOT to offend anyone and trying to please everyone,’ ” she continues.

She goes on to talk about how important it is to her that her son is remembered and “not hidden away.”

Her intentions are to help spread awareness for pregnancy and infant loss.

“Unfortunately, 1 in 4 women are affected by this. Yet, no one talks about it. I hope this can change. I’ll be the first in my circle. You will be the first in yours,” she wrote.

This story first appeared at Womanista.