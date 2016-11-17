Marion Cotillard Shoots Down Brad Pitt Rumors on ‘Today’

Many costars fall for each other while filming a movie together, but Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt are not part of that group.

Cotillard is shooting down rumors that she and Pitt were romantically involved while filming their upcoming movie, Allied, telling Matt Lauer on TODAY Thursday that she didn’t let the rumors bother her.

“I never take anything personally when it doesn’t concern me,” she said of the rumors, which began after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September. “So I didn’t take it personally because I had nothing to do with those rumors or situation.”

When asked if the rumors affected her experience in making the film, Cotillard replied, “No. No, I mean, I don’t give energy to this. It was a wonderful, wonderful experience working with such a visionairy director [Robert Zemeckis] and an amazing actor, so that’s all that matters, you know?”

Back when the rumors first began, Cotillard, who is expecting her second child with longtime boyfriend Guillaume Canet, took to Instagram to put them to rest.

“This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into,” she wrote.

“Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need,” Cotillard continued. “Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.