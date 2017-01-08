Mariah Carey Tweets ‘S–T Happens’ After Awkward New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey isn’t too worried about her awkward New Year‘s Eve performance.

The Grammy winner sent out a tweet saying, “S—t Happens,” just hours after she walked off stage when her ear pieces stopped working mid-performance adding, “Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Carey noticeably couldn’t hear the track that was playing and let the crowd know there were some difficulties, “Well, Happy New Year,” she told the audience as she appeared to reach for her earpiece,”We can’t hear but I’ll just get through ‘Emotion.’” A moment later she appeared to give up, saying, “All right, we didn’t have a check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to number one.”

She continued, “We’re missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is … I’m gonna let the audience sing. We didn’t have a sound check for this New Year’s baby, it is what it is.”

Carey made light of the situation by telling her backup dancers to “lift her just for fun” and “bring the feather” for the finale of her performance.

2017 is off to a great start!

Originally posted on Womanitsa.com.

[H/T YouTube/Cam Cross]

Next: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reportedly Back Together | New Ronda Rousey Photo Surfaces Of Her Hugging Fan After Loss To Amanda Nunes | RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Is Married