Mariah Carey Strips Down To Lingerie, Burns Wedding Dress In New Music Video

Looks like a harsh break up has brought out the sexy from Mariah Carey. The pop diva just released a music video alongside rapper YG, where she is featured rocking two of her sexiest lingers pieces yet.

The 46-year-old singer was previously engaged to billionaire James Packer, but toward the end of last year, the two split – and weren’t too nice about it. But like any diva, Carey decided to take her revenge in her music. Of course, looking spectacular in the processes is only salt in the wound.

The video for her breakup song, “I Don’t,”Carey first struts in wearing revealing black latex lingers that laces all across her body. Then the camera cuts to Carey laying across the hood of a white convertible in what looks like white wedding lingerie. She’s sporting white fishnets and even a delicate garter.

#IDONT video world premiere is live now on @vevo. Check it out, then download the song. 🔥🎶💍 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:17am PST

Of course, to really drive home the fact that Carey is sticking it to her ex-fiance, she made sure to put her ridiculously huge engagement ring – which she did not return to Packer after they broke up – was on full display. Also, she made sure to burn a wedding dress while rocking a tight, cleavage-revealing lace up dress.

Currently, Carey is dating one of her backup dancers, Bryan Tanaka. The two spent the holiday’s together alongside Carey’s two kids. So far, everything seems to be going well for the two. Wonder if he will ever be the subject of one of her sultry videos?

Needless to if this is what Carey creates after a breakup, then she should channel her heartbreak more often.

