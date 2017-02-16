Mariah Carey Sports Candy Bra While Sitting In Balloon-Filled Tub

Despite her 2017 getting off to a rough start, Mariah Carey has spent the last few weeks taking control of her life and reminding everyone of what a pop star she is. Proving that you can never quite expect what she’ll do next, for Valentine’s Day the singer hopped in a bathtub full of candy, strapped on a bra covered in Hershey’s Kisses, and let someone take pictures of her.

#happyvalentinesday #kisses 😘 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

The photographer was also of the unexpected variety, as you’d assume it would take an accomplished artist to get Carey into the compromising outfit. However, the art director and photographer behind the shoot was Mishka Bulochnikov, the singer’s manager’s 13-year-old daughter.

In addition to the composition of the shoot, Mishka went so far as to craft the bra the 46-year-old singer sported.

#happyvalentinesday 🎈❤️️🍭 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

Mariah’s manager Stella described her daughter’s relationship with her client in an episode of Mariah’s World, revealing, “I feel like they’ve become, like, best girlfriends. They have this, like, youthful, fun, festive relationship where they just want to watch Will Ferrell movies!”

Donning a candy-covered bra for a 13-year-old wasn’t the extent of Mariah’s Valentine’s Day, as she also made time to hop into the tub with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Happy Valentine’s Day!! 😘 #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles 💖🥂🍾🥂🍾💖 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

Prior to a celebration of bath tubs, Carey debuted a new video from her upcoming album in which she set a wedding dress on fire. What might have seemed purely like a cool visual, the dress was the actual dress Carey commissioned to wear during a wedding ceremony with her ex, which cost her $250,000. In addition to that symbolism, some of the scenes for the video were also shot at the mansion which she shared with her ex.

It seems as though Mariah is obsessed with bathtubs in a way of cleaning herself from past misfortunes, whether they be of the romantic nature of professional nature, like her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance in which she bailed on lip-syncing to her own song.

