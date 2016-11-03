Mariah Carey Allegedly Wanted Divorce From Nick Cannon So She Could Marry James Packer

Before Mariah Carey could agree to marry her Australian billionaire fiancé James Packer,the “We Belong Together” singer reportedly called her ex-husband Nick Cannon directly and begged him to let her marry Packer.

Carey and Cannon first split back in August of 2014. Their divorce was dragged out until September of this year because they were arguing about custody of their twin children. The pop singer allegedly called Cannon and said, “I want you to sign the divorce papers. I really want to get married to James Packer.”

Another source close to Mariah said: “Nick and Mariah’s divorce was dragging on and on, mainly because of the back and forth between their lawyers. Mariah’s team brought in [famed LA divorce attorney] Laura Wasser, who helped simplify things, but then Mariah called Nick and said, ‘I really want to get married. Will you sign these papers?’ Nick was cool and said, ‘I’m not going to stand in your way. I’ll sign the papers.’ He signed in September, because Mariah and James wanted to get married in early 2017.”

Mariah Carey and James Packer’s legal teams were in the process of drawing up a prenuptial agreement before the couple split. Apparently, Packer was trying to rush the process. In an email obtained by TMZ, Packer wrote: “The people who work for me . . . do as I say or f - - k off. I want to get married on March 1.”

Sources close to Mariah claim that James Packer seemingly changed into a different person overnight. Carey’s team is placing the blame upon the influence of Packer’s new business manager, Tommy Davis, who is a former spokesperson for the Church of Scientology, according to Page Six.

Contrary to what Carey’s team is saying, a source close to Packer has said that the couple split because of Mariah’s “issues.”

“They split because she has issues,” the source said. “James is definitely an oddball, but a brilliant great guy. To put her issues on James is ridiculous.”

Another source also said during an interview with Woman’s Day magazine, “James had huge reservations about Mariah’s new reality TV show and the fact that she was willing to expose their lives to the world.”

Initial reports stated that Carey and Packer could possibly reunite in the future. However, Packer’s rep has insisted that they “definitely won’t be getting back together now.”

[H/T Page Six]