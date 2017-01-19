Mandy Moore Posted ‘Thank You’ Message For This Is Us Getting Renewed, And The Internet Lost It

This Is Us fans, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, recently sent out a huge shout out to everyone who watches the show.

“Thank you guys so much for being huge fans of the show, for all the love and support,” she said. “We are beyond thrilled.”

The show has officially be given two more seasons. So, everyone will get at least 36 more episodes – not including the remaining six episodes of the first season – to learn more about the Pearson family.

As soon as the news was announced, Twitter exploded with support and love for the NBC show.

@TheMandyMoore So this means @MiloVentimiglia is keeping his mustache for good (almost)? LOVE YOU GUYS! YAY! #Argentina loves you! — Vale (@VeluRey) January 18, 2017

@TheMandyMoore @MiloVentimiglia I’ve never been happy to buy tissues for at least other two years like i am now. we love you, thank you xx — hope/was clarrkeent (@leiaslane) January 18, 2017

@TheMandyMoore hooray for two more seasons of The Big Three, Jacks mustache and Rebecca’s DIY flipflops @MiloVentimiglia @NBCThisisUs ❤❤ — Meredith (@mAm_1313) January 18, 2017

@TheMandyMoore @MiloVentimiglia @TheMandyMoore We are very happy for all of you! Regardless of the outcome, we are very proud ❤ — Ellen (@__ellenoliveira) January 18, 2017

@TheMandyMoore @MiloVentimiglia You have no idea how excited i am for 2 more seasons! LOVE you both! — Rebecca (@beckbeckboo) January 18, 2017

@TheMandyMoore @MiloVentimiglia Congrats! I’m glad we’ll get to know the Pearsons even more! ❤ — Natalie Spencer (@nrs0508) January 18, 2017

@TheMandyMoore YES! If @NBCThisisUs ever ceased to exist, I’d crawl into a cave and never come back. I’m afraid of caves so don’t go away. — Jackie O’Keefe (@jackie_okeefe) January 18, 2017

Like Moore said, she and the rest of the cast are super psyched to bring you more and more of this family’s heartwarming and touching story. Are you excited for the next two seasons of This Is Us?

