Mandy Moore Posted ‘Thank You’ Message For This Is Us Getting Renewed, And The Internet Lost It

This Is Us fans, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, recently sent out a huge shout out to everyone who watches the show.

“Thank you guys so much for being huge fans of the show, for all the love and support,” she said. “We are beyond thrilled.”

The show has officially be given two more seasons. So, everyone will get at least 36 more episodes – not including the remaining six episodes of the first season – to learn more about the Pearson family.

As soon as the news was announced, Twitter exploded with support and love for the NBC show.

Like Moore said, she and the rest of the cast are super psyched to bring you more and more of this family’s heartwarming and touching story. Are you excited for the next two seasons of This Is Us?

