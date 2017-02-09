Man Spends $80,000 on Plastic Surgery to Look Like Britney Spears

Plenty of us have a favorite celebrity, but one man took things much farther than most.

Caters News reports that 31-year-old Bryan Ray has spent $80,000 on plastic surgery in order to look like his idol, Britney Spears, undergoing over 90 surgeries to achieve his goal and spending $500 each month on lotions to keep his skin looking youthful.

Ray first started his transformation when he got veneers at age 17 and told surgeons he wanted to model his smile after Spears.

“Ever since I was young there was something about Britney Spears and the qualities she had that I thought was the perfect package,” Ray explained. “I was obsessed, I watched all her interviews, learned all her choreography and then paid to have the same perfect smile as, I felt that during that time we were very similar.”

Since then, Ray has undergone regular Botox treatments, fat injections in his cheeks, laser hair removal, lip fillers and a nose job. He told InsideEdition.com that his obsession started when Spears was at the height of her career.

“She was just the biggest star in the world, and I just gravitated toward her so much,” he shared. “It was also the time where she was exploring her own sexuality, and she was getting some flak for it, but she was doing her own thing, and I really looked up to that.”

Ray, who runs a marijuana edibles company, has since been to every one of Spears’ tours. He has also memorized her video choreography and performs in nightclubs.

The 31-year-old says he has met his idol three times, once at an outdoor flea market in Hawaii (pictured below), once during her infamous 2007 breakdown and the third time at a club.

“Britney will always be one of my biggest inspirations,” Ray explained. “I love that she was the biggest star in the world went through an incredibly hard time and came out on top.”

