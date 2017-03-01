Guy With Man-Bun Goes Head To Head With Man With Dad-Socks

When you’re an adolescent, parents are a really confusing issue. On the one hand, you feel like you’re old enough that you don’t need constant supervision, but on the other hand, you can only barely take care of yourself. Furthering the potential embarrassment of your parents being around would be if they dressed dorky, but still, you aren’t old enough to drive so stop taking them for granted. Having a parent around can also come in handy when someone accidentally knocks you down when you’re at a skatepark and must avenge you.

At a skatepark in New Zealand, a BMX biker was working on some of his cool dude tricks that require spins, twists, and flips. When you’re performing these maneuvers that potentially put you at risk for injury, you aren’t always aware of your surroundings. As you can see from the video above, the BMX biker knocked a kid off his skateboard who was luckily wearing protective gear.

The boy’s father rushes in and levels the biker to show that he is the more masculine of the two.

There are a lot of mysterious elements about this video that make us conflicted about whose side to take. Clearly the biker didn’t mean to knock the kid over and there wasn’t much he could do to avoid it. However, the biker doesn’t appear to do much to help the kid who he just could have hurt. Since we can’t hear the audio, we don’t know if the child is screaming and crying in agony, or if the young kid said, “Yikes! That kind of hurt, but I don’t need further assistance,” when the dad ran in and attacked.

Since there are so many unknowns, we must leave it as a draw as far as who is the bigger jerk in this situation. Further causing a stalemate would be that having white socks pulled up high and having your long hair in a tight bun on top of your head equally make someone look like a dork.

Who do you think was right, Man-Bun or Dad-Socks? Let us know in the comments!

