Mama June Shares Real Reason She Wants To Lose Weight

A new sneak peek from the next episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot has been released online and the mother of four finally speaks out as to the true motivation behind her decision to embark on her body transformation.

“My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it’s no longer about revenge,” June said. “Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally.”

As many of her fans already know, the 37-year-old reality star planned on showing up to her ex-husband Sugar Bear’s wedding. She wanted to knock his socks off to show him “what he’s missing,” but it seems that her motivations have changed since the beginning of her journey.

Mama June Shannon continued by saying: “I don’t want to disappoint everybody and not be the skinny Mama June that everybody is looking forward to. But if I go with something as serious as the next surgery, it can’t be about making everyone happy—it’s got to be about me.”

Mama June admitted that she felt the expectations were far too overwhelming, and one of the people that she needed to separate ways from in order to get back in a better frame of mind was her manager Gina Rodriguez.

“I fired Gina because she puts so much damn pressure on me all the time,” Mama June said while talking with her trainer Kenya Crook. “I mean, it’s like, ‘Come on now!’ Give me five seconds for me to be able to recover and not have to worry about my weight.”

While Mama June feels that Gina caused too much stress in her life, her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo Thompson” and Lauryn “Pumpkin” thought that her manager and everyone in Mama June’s circle only want what is best for her.

“Mama thinks Gina’s against her,” former beauty pageant contestant Honey Boo Boo said.

“I don’t think Mama realizes that everyone is on her side,” said Pumpkin.

