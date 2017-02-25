Mama June On Sugar Bear: ‘F**k Him!’

Mama June, whose real name is June Thompson, earned fame for her role on the reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, where she groomed her daughter Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana Thomspon, as a young beauty queen. June also played a role in the series’ downfall as it was her relationship with a registered sex offender that caused controversy for the show’s network. It’ll take more than a relationship with a sex offender to keep June out of the spotlight, as she’s now featured in the show Mama June: From Not to Hot and revealed some choice words about her ex-husband’s new relationship.

June’s ex Sugar Bear, real name Mike, recently revealed that he’d moved on from June and married Jennifer Lamb. June and Mike have been through a lot together, going so far as to appear on Marriage Boot Camp together, but it wasn’t enough to salvage the romance. In Friday night’s From Not to Hot, June revealed, “It’s not like I want Sugar back or anything, but I’m not ready to see him with anyone else, either.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: This Is How Mama June Lost That Massive Amount Of Weight

The new series chronicles 37-year-old June’s attempt to transform herself both with dramatic weight-loss surgeries and a lifestyle overhaul.

The premiere episode also had June saying, “I told the bastard to move the f**k on, but I didn’t think he would move along this soon.” Clearly passionate about her former romantic partner, one sequence featured her shouting, “F**k him! Shoot that motherf**ker!”

June’s niece Amber gave June the plan to change her appearance, persuading her to attend the wedding “and just be drop dead gorgeous.” Amber continued, “Put on a nice little tight dress and go and say, ‘Huh, look what you’re missing.’” At the start of the series, June weighed in at 352 pounds.

To cope with the feeling of loss, June took to online dating in hopes of playing the field. “The type of guy I’m looking for is older, taller, got their s**t together,” she revealed about potential suitors. She summed it up by saying, “Basically the way opposite end of the spectrum from Sugar Bear.”

Sadly, June’s first attempt at online dating resulted in her date excusing himself for the bathroom while actually making a getaway in his car.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]