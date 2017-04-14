New Video Reveals Mama June And Pumpkin Erupting In Fury On Sugar Bear

A shocking new video of Mama June Shannon and her ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson getting into an explosive fight behind the scenes of her reality series, From Not to Hot, has surfaced on the Internet.

37-year-old Mama June Shannon and her former spouse were filmed getting into a nasty verbal spat. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June’s daughter, was also involved in the incident.

In a moment of pure rage, Sugar Bear ripped his own shirt open. He continued to yell at Pumpkin as he followed her out of the building.

While Pumpkin, 17, was being dragged away from the set, she can be heard yelling: “That’s why you’re a f*****g piece of sh*t father. I swear to God I will beat your a**.”

As Sugar Bear continued screaming, Mama June yelled: “You f***ing touch her and I will f***ing kill you.”

A crew member then commanded Mike Thompson to take a break. As he walked away from the set, he kicked a piece of furniture.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo vets Mama June Shannon and Mike Sugar Bear Thompson called it quits on their marriage back in 2014. In previous weeks, the mother of four has opened up about their allegedly abusive relationship.

Last week, Page Six published an interview with Mama June in which the reality star said, “It’s time the world sees him for what he is.”

Mama June accuses Thompson of being abusive towards her and their daughters.

“[Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s] eye buckle was caused by him… because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids.”

Sugar Bear spoke to Entertainment Tonight saying that the allegations were false. Thompson said: “The abuse allegations are not true. June is saying these things because she’s pissed at me. I never hurt any kid.”

He continued by saying: “I have text messages where I text June and try to talk to Alana, but no response back from her. The last time I saw Alana was at mine and Jennifer’s wedding. I’ve tried to stay in touch with my daughter but June won’t let me. June’s a damn liar. I would never hurt Alana in any way.”

What was your reaction to seeing these shocking images of Mama June, Sugar Bear, and Pumpkin in an epic blowout fight?

