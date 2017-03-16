Mama June Gets Body Shamed For Losing Weight ‘In The Upper Area’

When you’re in the public eye you should expect to be judged for everything you do. Believe it or not, but even getting healthy can bring out the body shamers. And unfortunately, Mama June Shannon is experiencing just that.

In a new clip from her new hit-reality series Mama June: From Not to Hot we see the reality TV matriarch putting a man in his place after she encounters some body shaming while on a date for her smaller figure — particularly in one region of her body.

“You look good … You look like you lost a pound or two, since maybe last I saw ya. In the upper area I would say,” the 37-year-old reality star’s date said. “I don’t wanna spoil it for ya, but guys like breasts, OK?”

That didn’t sit well with Mama June who worked her butt off to drop the excess weight.

“Oh, you only liked me ’cause I had fake boobs in then,” she says in a voiceover. “I’ve had enough of this bulls**t.”

“I’ve worked very hard to where I’m at, lost a lot of weight, and I’m very proud of what I’ve done,” Mama June then matter-of-factly explains to her date. “I want you to get to know me for me, not my boobs. There’s more to me than that.”

“I’m sure there is, but I really like curvy women,” he said, to which June responds, “Well, I like a big d**k, but I don’t say, ‘Hey, do you got a big d**k?’”

It seems Mama June learned a lesson on this date stating, “When I get my new boobs, I’m gonna have to be on the lookout for a**holes like this guy.”

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum made some serious changes to her weight and lifestyle, revealing that she lost over 150 pounds in a year, dropping down to a size four.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

