Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Share an Adorable Video of Peta’s Growing Belly

This kid is being made fun of before even being born 😝 His mom tho…looking fire! Not too long now! @petamurgatroyd #38inchesneverlookedbetter A video posted by @maksimc on Oct 21, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT

In the latest Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd video to grace the internet, Peta is seen measuring her belly at happens to be 38-inches around.

Maksim and Peta shared a laugh (and some cute hashtags.)

This is the first child between the two Dancing with the Stars pros and they have been documenting the pregnancy every step of the way.

Practice makes perfect Daddy 😍 @GoodMorningAmerica we loved our surprise bundle of @pampersus diapers, thank you from the 3 of us! ❤️ A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 18, 2016 at 1:29pm PDT

The two parents are trying to get in all the practice they can before they have a little baby running around their house. The dad-to-be is seen practicing his diaper skills for the camera in anticipation for the big day.

Early morning snuggles ☺️☺️☺️ just the 3 of us 👪 A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 7, 2016 at 11:36am PDT

Better get in those snuggles while you can!

