Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Share an Adorable Video of Peta’s Growing Belly

In the latest Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd video to grace the internet, Peta is seen measuring her belly at happens to be 38-inches around.
Maksim and Peta shared a laugh (and some cute hashtags.)
Videos by PopCulture.com
This is the first child between the two Dancing with the Stars pros and they have been documenting the pregnancy every step of the way.
The two parents are trying to get in all the practice they can before they have a little baby running around their house. The dad-to-be is seen practicing his diaper skills for the camera in anticipation for the big day.
Better get in those snuggles while you can!
