Making A Muderer’s Steven Avery Pulled The Ultimate Ghost Breakup With His Fiancee

Less than two weeks after proposing, Making A Murderer‘s Steven Avery has broken up with his fiancée, Lynn Hartman. However, instead of going through the dreaded face-to-face conversation, Avery called off the marriage via a legal letter.

On a document dated October 3, Avery’s lawyer, Kathleen Zellner sent a letter to Hartman that said, “Please let this letter act as formal notice that Mr. Avery termianted his engagement with you effective October 2.”

“As Mr. Avery expressed to you during your relationship with him, he deems his correspondence and communications with you to be confidential. This constitutes an oral agreement with him.”

The letter was sent via e-mail and was obtained by InTouch.

The letter in its entirety read:

“Dear Ms. Hartman,

I am writing you at the request of my client, Steven Avery. Please let this letter act as formal notice that Mr. Avery termianted his engagement with you effective October 2.

As Mr. Avery expressed to you during your relationship with him, he deems his correspondence and communications with you to be confidential. This constitutes an oral agreement with him. You should therefore cease and desist giving interviews of any kind concerning your relationship with him. Additionally, you should refrain from selling, distributing, or otherwise disseminating any letters from, or the substance of any other communications with, Mr. Avery. You should also not sell, distribute, or otherwise disseminate any photographs taken of you and Mr. Avery, and you should refrain from otherwise trying to profit form Mr. Avery’s likeness or your relationship with him. Finally, you should not offer any opinions regarding Mr. Avery’s case, or his guilt or innocence.

Although we believe that you have already breached the oral contract, we will not take any legal action against you unless you continue to violate the terms of your agreement with him.

I appreciate your cooperation in these matters.”

The couple first began their relationship eight months ago. In an October 1 Facebook post, Steven’s ex-girlfriend Sandra Greenman made the announcement that the wedding was off.

Allegedly Avery called Hartman a “gold digger.”

