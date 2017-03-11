Make-Up Artist Who Accused Kylie Jenner Of Design Theft Fires Back With Her Own Lip Product Line

Poor Kylie Jenner finds herself at the center of controversy whether she asks for it or not. Late last year a make-up artist on Instagram boldly accused Kylie of ripping off her creative style.

Really @kyliecosmetics? Haven’t you gotten enough ‘inspiration’ from me already? Left is a the work @juliakuzmenko, @brittrafuson and I shot a few months ago and right is @kyliecosmetics new campaign. A post shared by Vlada Haggerty (@vladamua) on Nov 19, 2016 at 8:18pm PST

The artist who accused Kylie is Vlada Haggerty, and there are certainly some uncanny similarities between her photo and Kylie’s photo. A couple of months later Kylie addressed the situation by posting a photo of Haggerty’s and calling it “inspiring.”

However, this wasn’t the first time she’d been accused of ripping off Haggerty’s design. Sometime in 2015, she posted a pic of the artist’s without issuing credit, and through a series of design similarities, people began speculating that Kylie had even stolen the design of her Kylie Cosmetics brand logo from Haggerty.

Check out this inspiring photograph from @juliakuzmenko and @vladamua! 💋💋💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Fast-forward to today, Haggarty has announced that she’s partnered with Smashbox Cosmetic to start a line of lip products based on her own unique designs. They’re calling her their new “lip editor-in-chief.”

No word from Kylie on the new competition her lip-kits will be up against, but we presume she’s thrilled for Haggerty.

