Mads Mikkelsen Joins Upcoming Thriller ‘Arctic’

NBC’s Hannibal only lasted three seasons but it became one of the absolute best genre TV shows of the ’00s thanks to its compelling cinematography, smart writing, and captivating performances. Specifically, Mads Mikkelsen‘s performance as Hannibal Lecter was so enthralling that many have considered his portrayal the defining interpretation of the character, rivaling that of Anthony Hopkins. Mikkelsen will be applying his impeccable acting skills to the upcoming film Arctic, which will be directed by Joe Penna.

In the film, Mikkelsen plays a man who is “stranded in the Arctic, who is finally about to receive his long awaited rescue. However, after a tragic accident, his opportunity is lost and he must then decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his camp or embark on a deadly trek through the unknown for potential salvation.”

Although many Hannibal fans were disappointed with the series’ cancellation, Mikkelsen has gone on to star in some of the biggest movies of his career since the series ended. Last November, he starred in the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Doctor Strange and the Star Wars prequel Rogue One.

Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller has also had huge projects in the works following the end of the series, both working on Star Trek: Discovery and the Neil Gaiman adaptation of American Gods.

Hannibal producer Martha De Laurentiis will serve as executive producer on Arctic.

Fuller and Mikkelsen being so busy with their careers means there are no definitive plans for Hannibal to continue as either a series or a film, but whatever the pair might come up with in the future, it’ll be well worth the wait.

