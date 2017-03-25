Madison Channing Walls Ex Speaks Out About Her New Romance To ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin

Tony Raines has decided to speak out about his ex Madison Channing Walls new relationship with Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin.

The Real World: Skeletons alum recently confirmed her romance with Marroquin and now her ex-boyfriend—who she shares a one-year-old daughter with—is sharing his side of the story.

Safe to say I got my hands full lol…I was so happy my girls could be together today for Harper’s birthday. I love y’all! #HarperLondon #IslaRose #MyBabyGirls A post shared by Tony MTV (@t_raines) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

Raines told E! News that although Madison initially claimed her and Javi were just friends, he didn’t find out they were dating until after the news surfaced. But he’s hopeful the two can continue to successfully co-parent their daughter Harper.

He explained, “For me it was really sudden but with Madison, we have a really, really good relationship.”

“Things were rocky for a long time but we co-parent so well and she’s just awesome with Harper. I am really thankful for that,” Raines shared, adding, “I find it kind of interesting. I’m really happy for her.”

The Louisiana-native, who was Madison’s roommate on The Real World: Skeletons and also appeared on The Challenge, is no stranger to fellow members of the MTV family, and has thus seen Marroquin’s personal life and relationship with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry play out on television.

“I’ve seen Javi a few times on the show and as far as I can tell, you know, he’s a military guy and that’s awesome,” Tony told us. “I see how he is with his children and that’s very commendable.”

He added, “So, I’m pretty excited for Madison. I think she deserves a good guy and happiness and all that good stuff. I think with this the sky is the limit for them.”

Raines didn’t shy away from voicing his major concerns, which revolve around his daughter’s childhood becoming a reality TV plotline.

“If I have to see another guy potentially help raise my daughter and it’s on TV, it’s in the public eye, I don’t know how I’m going to feel about that,” he said. “This will be the third guy that Madison has introduced to Harper within a year… I’m her dad so we’ve got to talk about this.”

Tony continued, “They call it reality television for a reason! It’s no make believe… He might come home from work and pick her up and it’s filmed, and he’s picking her up in the air and he goes to kiss her—I’m like, ‘Whoa, man.’ I might jump through the screen!”

“That’s my only concern,” Raines said. “That’s my only worry. I don’t know if that’s childish or petty of me but that’s my only thing with it.”

Aside for his concerns for his child’s personal life, it appears that he has no issues with his ex and Marroquin’s relationship.

“There’s no bitterness there toward that guy; it’s just the situation,” Raines said. “It’s just a little tough when you have babies involved.”

