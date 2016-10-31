Madea Beats Tom Hanks’s Inferno To Win Second Box Office Weekend

Despite pulling in an impressive $132.7 million overseas, so far, Inferno had a miserable domestic debut. The third installment in Sony’s Robert Langdon film series — directed by Ron Howard, starring Tom Hanks as the famous symbologist, and based on Dan Brown’s latest bestseller — grossed an estimated $15 million this weekend and finished in second-place.

Lionsgate’s Boo! A Madea Halloween — written, directed, and starring Tyler Perry — won the Northa American box office for the second weekend in a row, pulling in an estimated $16.67 million. Its domestic cume is now estimated to be $52 million.

Meanwhile, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back pulled in $9.55M, slipping to third-place; The Accountant hung on to fourth with $8.47M; Ouija: Origin of Evil finished in fifth, scaring up $7.1M; The Girl on the Train rolled into sixth with $4.2M; Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children took seventh with $3.9M; Keeping Up With the Joneses nabbed eighth with $3.3M; Storks flew into ninth with $2.78M; and Ai Dil Hai Mushkil grabbed tenth with $2.135M.

In Boo! A Madea Halloween, Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted Halloween fending off killers, paranormal poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls, and zombies while keeping a watchful eye on a group of misbehaving teens.

Tyler Perry stars as Madea and also plays the roles of Joe and Brian. The film also star Bella Thorne as Rain, Cassi Davis as Aunt Bam, Patrice Lovely as Hattie, Andre Hall as Quinton, Yousef Erakat as Jonathan, Lexy Panterra as Leah, Diamond White as Tiffany, Liza Koshy as Aday, Brock O’Hurn as Horse, Jimmy Tatro as Sean, JC Caylen as Mikey, Kian Lawley as Bean Boy, and Mike Tornabene as Dino.

Boo! A Madea Halloween, which was written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, is now playing!