Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Not Impressed With ‘Beetlejuice’ Performance

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway but it seems as though fans weren’t too impressed by the Beetlejuice performance. As millions of viewers tuned in to the annual spectacular, most anticipated a show involving oversized balloons and happy performances, and while they got that, according to the world of social media, the Beetlejuice production was more about death than Thanksgiving. Several have taken to social media to air their confusion and dismay for the odd, live show.

Tuned in to @CBS to see the #Balloons and watching a weird #Beetlejuice song and dance routine about #death, complete with dancing #skeletons. 🎼 “Hope you’re ready for a show about death!” 🎼😳Anyone else find that a little odd for a show millions of children are watching? 😁 — Sally Cox (@kreatable) November 28, 2019

Another Twitter user seemed a little confused by the lyrics, relaying their shock towards the words used.

Ok so……waitaminute…..that can’t be the actual lyrics to that song from Beetlejuice right?? I’m assuming they just like changed them for the performance? Idk I’m confused pic.twitter.com/3KU1Am5Ui8 — Michael 🏹 (@michael_filardo) November 28, 2019

Someone else seemed more fixated on Beetlejuice‘s costume more than anything, commenting that his jacket looked dirty.

Beetlejuice’s coat is pretty gross, but I guess that’s probably the point. It’s ratty and dirty. I don’t mind a well-loved coat, but he has not shown that he loves and cares for his coat. Let this be a lesson. #coatparade — Brady O’Callahan (@bradyocallahan) November 28, 2019

While one performance seems to be sticking out like a sore thumb via social media, there are still plenty more of those who attended the New York parade and those tuning in that have plenty enjoy! The 93rd annual event has been quite the treat so far. Those watching an expect to see 16 giant character balloons, 40 novelty balloons, 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns, and 11 marching bands.

Something extra exciting this year is that there will be five new balloons introduced: “Blue’s Clues & You!” by Nickelodeon, “The Brick-Changer” by the Lego Group, “Home Sweet Home” by Cracker Barrel, “Rexy in the City” by COACH, and “Toy House of Marvelous Milestones” by New York Life. Meanwhile, new balloons and inflatables include “Astronaut Snoopy” by Peanuts, “Green Eggs and Ham” by Netflix, “SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary” by Nickelodeon, and “Love Flies Up to the Sky.”

