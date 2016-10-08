Popculture

Luke Bryan Injured in Bicycle Accident, Will Perform Anyway

Luke Bryan has broken his clavicle according to the singer’s social media accounts.

The country superstar is slated to perform in Knoxville, Tenn. Thursday night, but has no intention of missing his show. The show is one of the stops on his Farm Tour.

“Broken clavicle. All good. Show is a go. I’ll just have my arm in a sling,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon. After all, what’s more country than going on stage with a broken bone?

The injury occurred during a bicycle accident, according to WVLT.

