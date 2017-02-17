Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Now In Police Custody After ‘Indecent Photos’ Found On Husband’s Computer

Lisa Marie Presley‘s daughters have now been placed in police custody after the 49-year-old found a collection of inappropriate photos and videos on her husband, Michael Lockwood’s computer.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughters, eight-year-old girls Finley and Harper, were taken from their parents by social workers after their mom Lisa Marie discovered disturbing images and footage of children on their fathers’ computer, according to Daily Mail.

Finley and Harper are now in the care of California’s Department of Children and Family Services. A trial has been set for March to determine who will have custody of the twins.

“I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach,” Lisa Marie said in the court papers.

In the court documents filed by Lisa Marie Presley, she stated that the Beverly Hills Police Department conducted a raid on her home and that they found 80 different devices belonging to Lockwood. Law enforcement officials are now sorting through the devices but they have not been fully analyzed at this point.

“My understanding is that Tennessee law enforcement is also conducting an investigation related to the photos and videos that I discovered,” Lisa Marie said in the court docs. “I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices.”

The court documents also state: “While the Respondent [Lockwood] has not yet been convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos, that he possessed them in documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of Petitioner, and, as in Schu, in domestic violence ‘by an reasonable definition of the term.’”

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood separated in June of 2016. Presley’s estranged fourth husband is now demanding $40,000 a month spousal support and $100,000 toward legal costs. He claims that he was coerced into signing a post-nuptial agreement that specified that neither he nor Lisa Marie would have a claim on the assets of the other if they ever got divorced.

Even though she is the daughter of one of the most iconic musicians in the world, Presley claims that the majority of her $300 million fortune is gone. She even wrote in the court papers that she could barely afford to pay her lawyer, Mark Gross.

“I am hopeful that I will be able to pay Mr. Gross $5,000 per month over the next three months to maintain his representation through the hearing,” she said.

What are your thoughts about these horrific allegations against Lisa Marie Presley’s husband?

