Lindsay Lohan Posts Weird Picture With Even Weirder Caption About Aging

On Wednesday, Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to share a strange photo on social media with an even more bizarre caption. The 30-year-old actress took a topless selfie, and discussed the effects of aging on her body.

Lohan shared the photo with the caption, “it’s about that time to recognise gravity is taking over my upper half (or so to speak) #age #numbers #foreveryoung…when you get home. Sit down. Analyse your future & see the wrinkles!”

Since posting on Instagram, the photo has received more than 103k likes from Lohan’s 5.1 million followers.

It’s possible that Lohan feels like time is taking a toll on her body given the turmoil in her personal life over the last year. She’s experienced many ups and downs including getting engaged to her Russian boyfriend Egor Tarabasov in April, and then subsequently separating after domestic abuse allegations surfaced over the summer.

The Mean Girls actress also lost part of her finger in an unfortunate boating accident, launched her own clothing brand, worked with Syrian refugees, and developed a new accent.

Most recently, Lilo drew some flack from fans after she announced that she had to skip out on an invitation to light the Christmas tree for a small town named Kettering in England.

During the Brexit vote, Lohan mocked the town of Kettering on Twitter. To smooth over the riff between Lohan and the town’s residents, local Conservative Member of Parliament Philip Hollobone sent an invitation to Lohan to help light the Christmas tree on November 24. Lohan initially accepted, but then had to back out at the last minute because of her busy schedule.

Kettering wish I could be with you today sending all my ❤️. Happy holidays!! pic.twitter.com/a383OipE22 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) November 24, 2016

