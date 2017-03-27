Lindsay Lohan Has Posted Her Strangest Photo Yet

Lindsay Lohan just revealed a new photo on Instagram and it is easily one of her most bizarre snaps ever. The 30-year-old actress took to social media on Monday morning to unleash the peculiar pic.

❤️❤️❤️ لا تحكم على الناس من مظاهرهم Don’t judge a book by it’s cover A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

The Mean Girls star captioned the photo: “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” She also posted an Arabic translation of the phrase and several heart emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The black and white image shows Lindsay Lohan lying down on a massive couch wearing nothing but a long white t-shirt. The redheaded beauty pulled the blanket over her head to make it look like a head scarf, a clothing item she has been donning quite frequently since she reportedly is in the process of converting to Islam.

This isn’t the first time that the Parent Trap grad has garnered massive attention in the media for wearing a head scarf. Earlier this year, Lindsay Lohan claimed to have been “racially profiled” against for wearing a headscarf as many traditional Muslim women wear.

“When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life,” she said during an interview. “[The agent] opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, ‘Take off your headscarf.’”

Even though Lindsay Lohan was born and raised in New York, she said the experience was left her feeling “intimidated.”

“What scared me was, in that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?” she said. “That was really interesting to me. I was kind of shocked. It was jarring.”

Check out the video of Lindsay Lohan’s interview here.

When Lindsay Lohan isn’t posting photos of herself wearing a headscarf, she has been causing quite a stir on social media for her totally strange snaps. One pic showed her in a cast-away style setting draped in leaves while another was a completely eerie desert photo. She also announced a new reality TV show that actually looks quite funny. Learn more here.

Do you think this is the strangest photo that Lindsay Lohan has posted on Instagram?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram: Lindsay Lohan]