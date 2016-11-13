Lil’ Kim Claims She’s a “Spanish Girl Trapped In A Black Girl’s Body” In New Video

Lil’ Kim has undergone many different changes in her image over her 20-year career, and a video recently posted to Twitter shows the rapper joking about who she feels she really is at heart.

Lil Kim admits she’s a Spanish girl trapped in a Black girl’s body 🇲🇽🌮 pic.twitter.com/tXgoVud9Ab — Kimmy Blanco (@LilKimRoyal) November 11, 2016

Although it’s clear she’s joking around and having fun in the clip, openly saying she’s conflicted about her own identity definitely coincides with all of her changes in image over the years. Whether these were attempts to reinvent her public persona or efforts to compete with European beauty standards, this video displays her conflicted feelings on who she feels she really is deep down.

