LEGO Bag Transforms Hand Into LEGO Piece

This awesome new product bag will transform your hand to look like a LEGO piece!

As opposed to the standard shopping bag that places the handles at the top and on the outside, this red LEGO bag has handles on the inside, with the iconic yellow LEGO hands on the top. You can pull the LEGO hands up into your sleeves and at first glance, people will think that you have an actual LEGO hand attached to your body.

Check out this YouTube video below that shows off this insanely cool handbag that perfectly captures the playful spirit of the wildly popular toys:

The YouTube users from BEBO Sport shared the video featuring the new bag with the caption:

“Recently we brought you a bicycle helmet that makes you look like a real life LEGO figure. Well, now you can add to your collection of LEGO-themed accessories with this awesome bag that turns your hand into a LEGO hand!

The concept was designed by students from New York’s School of Visual Arts, and the idea is simple. Attached to the handles of the bag are two extra pieces of material that look like LEGO hands. All you have to do is grab the bag and voila, your hands are instantly transformed into the iconic yellow hands of a LEGO figure. It brings a whole new meaning to a handbag! It’s only a concept for the moment but we’re crossing our fingers that this actually becomes a thing one day.”

To learn more about the LEGO handbag, head over to Joon Ho Ann here.

What other product bags have you seen that have this level of creativity?

