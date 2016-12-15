Legendary And Lovable Basketball Analyst Craig Sager Dies At 65

It’s a sad day for the sports world, as well as the entertainment industry as a whole. Craig Sager, longtime NBA and college basketball analyst as passed away at the age of 65.

Sager was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014, and has fought the disease in the years since.

Craig Sager began reporting sports in the early 1970s with his work with the Royals and Chiefs of Kansas City. In the early 90s, Sager began working for Turner Sports, where he has remained until this day.

The analyst was most well-known for his position as the sideline reporter for the NBA on TNT. Whenver a player interaction was needed, or a coach was given an interview, Sager was the man for the job.

In addition to his kind heart, accepting personality, and free spirit, Sager was known for his outrageous attire. The man was almost never seen without a silly-colored suit on. One of his most famous interactions came with NBA legend Kevin Garnett, when the player tried desperately to understand Sager’s style choices.

Craig Sager was honored with Jimmy V Perserverance Award at the 2016 Espy’s. Commentators, players, coaches, and owners around the sports world respected Craig Sager, and his constant will to live.

Sager was a man that gave of himself, in the hopes of lifting up the lives of others, and has become a model for many to live their lives by.

Turner Sports president David Levy released this statement regarding Sager’s passing.

Rest In Peace Craig Sager pic.twitter.com/7O0v0z15tN — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) December 15, 2016

Rest in Peace, Craig. You will be incredibly missed.

