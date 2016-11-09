Leaving The Country? Australia Just Launched A NSFW Campaign To Come Visit

Now that the results of the Presidential election have crowned Republican candidate Donald Trump as the victor, many Americans have expressed their intentions to leave the country for good. For the people that have the desire to depart from the United States, Australia put an advertisement on social media to offer up a new place to call home. However, the image in the promotion was totally NSFW.

NT official shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “The Canadian immigration website may have crashed, but rest assured we’re still open. We would like [to] extend an open invitation to any Americans who’d like to get away from the USA. We think you’ll love the warm & friendly attitude in the top end of Australia. Tell your friends and family: CU in the NT! #cuinthent #election2016 #australia #northernterritory.”

The humorously NSFW post is apparently part of the brand’s marketing campaign. If you go to NT official’s website, they offer a variety of t-shirts, tank tops, and other merchandise that have the letters “CU” preceding the letters “NT” that looks just like the vulgar word.

With billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump winning the presidency, a long list of celebrities have declared their plans to evacuate the United States. While it remains to be seen if the Hollywood superstars and popular musicians will actually move away from America, many of them have voiced their opinions on how devastated they are that the Republican nominee will be headed to the White House. Check out what the celebrities were saying about the election here.

To check out more from NT official, head over to the official website here.

How do you feel about this NSFW Instagram post by NT official inviting Americans to come live in Australia?

