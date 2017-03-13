Laurence Fishburne’s Porn Star Daughter Arrested For DUI

Laurence Fishburne‘s ex-porn star daughter, Montana Fishburne, was arrested this past weekend at her Florida home for driving under the influence.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the 25-year-old at her Fort Lauderdale residence following an accident on I-95. According to Daily Mail, Montana was charged with DUI, DUI with property damage, and DUI with blood alcohol readings above .15. She was forced to spend the night at Broward County Sheriff’s Office jail.

Check out Montana Fishburne’s jail booking photo here.

Montana’s mugshot from jail has surfaced on the Internet, and it is clear to see that she has been crying following her arrest. Depending on how the situation plays out, Montana could be facing up to three years in prison with the combination of charges.

On Saturday afternoon, she was released from jail after posting $2,500 bond the arrest records show.

Montana rose to Internet fame when she was 19 after releasing a sex tape that showed her having intercourse with another man. She claimed that her intentions were to use the notoriety from the film in order to get a jumpstart on her acting career, and wanted to become the next Kim Kardashian.

“Kardashian’s sex tape was released, but she still got past that,” she said. “Even though she got all that negative attention for it, she still has all these other ventures going on now. That is what I want to emulate: having a tape come out and still being seen as a positive person. Not just, ‘She’s a porn star.’”

Following the release of her sex tape, Montana spoke out about how the situation impacted her Matrix actor father.

“I did not talk to my father,” she said back in 2011, according to Huffington Post. He told me he was embarrassed by me. My mom just says, ‘I love you.’ We don’t talk about it every day. She wants me to be happy and doesn’t want me to get dragged into the dark side of porn.”

Montana is the daughter of Laurence Fishburne and his ex-wife Hajna O. Moss.

