Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Are Engaged!

The cast of Orange Is the New Black has another engagement to celebrate this week!

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon made their first official public appearance together at The Girl On The Train premiere Tuesday night, PEOPLE reports. But that wasn’t all.

Prepon debuted a new diamond ring on a very special finger. There was a lot of talk about the ring on the carpet and a source confirmed to PEOPLE that it was the real deal.

They are engaged!

The couple was first spotted together this summer out and about in New York City, but their relationship wasn’t confirmed until the premiere.

The OITNB actress has known her fiancé since she was 18 because he is a good friend of her That ’70s Show costar Danny Masterson.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

