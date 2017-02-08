Lady Gaga Blasts Super Bowl Body Shamers

Even though Lady Gaga absolutely crushed the halftime show at Super Bowl LI, there was a slew of social media users that chose to focus on the 30-year-old singer’s body rather than her performance. On Tuesday evening, the “Million Reasons” songstress took to Instagram to clap back at the haters.

Gaga posted a photo from her epic performance at the Super Bowl, and used the caption to send a message to her critics.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do,” she wrote. “I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”

Since sharing on social media, Gaga’s pic racked up more than 856k likes. Several celebrities such as Jenna Dewan Tatum, Colton Haynes, Reese Witherspoon, and Nick Jonas showed their support for the Golden Globe-winning actress by liking the photo on Instagram, according to E News.

Even though she had heard the rumblings from body shamers, Gaga still blew everyone away during her Super Bowl performance. She began the set by singing a medley of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land.” Then, most memorably, she jumped off the roof of Houston’s NRG stadium and down to the stage.

During the rest of her set, Gaga sang her hit songs “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” and her latest single “Million Reasons.”

A slew of her fellow musicians praised her performance on social media including Adele, Katy Perry, Jordin Sparks, Demi Lovato, and LeAnn Rimes.

