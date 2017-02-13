Lady Gaga And John Travolta Went Full Pulp Fiction At GRAMMYs Afterparty

Lady Gaga and John Travolta showed off all the dance moves at the 59th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night.

The unlikely duo was photographed together putting a little boogie in it on the dance floor at the Interscope after party. The 30-year-old singer was rocking a skintight leather outfit while the Saturday Night Fever star was sporting a sleek black tux.

Check out the photos of Lady Gaga and John Travolta here.

During the star-studded awards show, Lady Gaga performed with legendary rock group Metallica. They teamed up to perform “Moth into Flame,” but when Metallica lead singer James Hetfield tried to sing the first verse, his microphone wasn’t working. Lady Gaga’s microphone was working so she carried on as if nothing happened although the crowd in attendance and at home was left wondering what was happening.

Even though the segment experienced technical difficulties, the pop superstar and rock group were still able to captivate the audience with an awesome performance that was complete with distorted guitars, heavy riffs, and spastic dancing.

Lady Gaga attended the GRAMMY Awards with her new boyfriend Christian Carino. However, they did not pose for any pictures together, according to People.

While Lady Gaga and John Travolta dancing together was definitely a notable moment from music industry’s biggest awards show, the evening was jam-packed with memorable performances.

One of the most highly discussed incidents from the Awards show was when “Hello” singer, Adele, was performing a tribute to late pop singer George Michael.

The 28-year-old vocalist was singing “Fastlove,” and was forced to stop and restart her cover after a performance issue.

“She was super nervous going into tonight. She cleared out the stadium for her rehearsal but it went really well,” a production source said while talking with People.

Watch Adele’s moving tribute here.

What stars were you most excited to see making an appearance at the Grammy awards?

