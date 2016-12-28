Kylie Jenner Steps Up Her Game Even More By Revealing New Curvy Photo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has upped her Instagram game by posting a sexy new snap that displays her famously curvy figure.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old model posted the photo on social media with the caption: “Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans,” with several emojis. “Get them at FashionNova.com,” she wrote to finish the post.

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans 🍑Get them at FashionNova.com 😍 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

The post was clearly a plug for Fashion Nova jeans, but what most of Kylie’s followers noticed was how good the skin-tight denim looked on her body.

Since sharing the photo on Instagram, Kylie’s followers have already showered her with more than 1.5 million likes and over 60k comments.

While this social media post is a particularly modest look for the reality star, Kylie recently raised eyebrows with a wildly steamy short film she shared on social media. In the seductive clip, Kylie stripped down completely naked, and was filmed having a makeout session with her rapper beau Tyga in the shower.

Check out the video here.

Over the weekend, Kylie took to Instagram to post pictures from the annual Kardashian family Christmas Eve party. She even managed to get a group shot with her sister Kim Kardashian making an appearance.

At the lavish holiday bash, Kylie was rocking a black sequined jumpsuit. The outfit was skin-tight, and matched the dark hue of her long hair. Oddly enough, this wasn’t the first time an A-list celebrity donned this exact jumpsuit. Check out what pop star wore the same outfit before Kylie here.

Kendall where u at ? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

Kylie is no stranger to posting sexy photos on social media. Other stunning snaps include: seductive pose in a yellow bikini, the nude bodysuit, and the stunning gold dress.

What is your favorite Kylie Jenner Instagram photo she has posted recently?

