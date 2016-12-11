Kylie Jenner Spends Some Quality Time With Dream Kardashian

Looks like Dream Kardashian is getting her fair share of love from everyone in the family. The latest visitor was her aunt Kylie. Kylie Jenner posted a Snapchat video of her holding the little baby.

Kylie’s maternal instincts were kicking in as she snuggled up to Dream, who looked calm and content just hanging out in her aunt’s arms. While the 19-year-old doesn’t have any of her own kids, she has gotten plenty of practice with babies thanks to her nieces and nephews.

@dream A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:43pm PST

Of course, Kylie does play mother to her boyfriend’s son, and Dream’s half-brother, King Cairo. Kylie, her boyfriend Tyga, and King have been spotted out and about in the past, having a great time.

In a recent Snapchat session, Kylie did speak out about her desire to have kids. While the entrepreneur/ model does hope to have a few kids in the future, now isn’t the time. She is too busy making a name for herself in business and opening up a small pop-up shop like she did in California the other day.

Until she decides to settle down and make her own family, she can probably get as much baby time as she wants with all her little nieces and nephews.

