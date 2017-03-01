Kylie Jenner’s New Instagram Pictures Are Getting A Ton Of Backlash

Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of social media firestorm after her followers have been mercilessly criticizing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for her latest Instagram posts. The 19-year-old model was pictured completely topless while smoking.

on a wednesday with @sashasamsonova A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:22am PST

The Lip Kit creator captioned the first photo: “on a wednesday with @sashasamsonova.”

In the black and white image, the black-haired beauty was lying down while holding a joint in her right hand. Her eyes are closed as she exhales smoke in the racy pic.

Only four hours after posting on Instagram, the reality star’s photo racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 60k comments.While many of the remarks on her post were heart-eye emojis, others spoke out to express their distaste in seeing Kylie smoking.

“U need to stop smoking before u die,” one fan wrote.

“What does your mom say about that,” another commented.

The second photo offered a better look at Kylie’s face. She went with a heavy-handed makeup look and was once again holding a joint and exhaling smoke. Her tangly black locks were flowing down in front of her as she strategically posed with her arm covering her chest.

Kylie Jenner shared the second snap without a caption but the stunning photo needed no words.

🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

Exactly like the first photo, Kylie received heavy backlash from her followers for smoking in the racy snap.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to drawing massive attention from her social media snaps. When she isn’t posting smoking pics, she has frequently been sharing scantily-clad photos that flaunt her famously curvy figure.

One of the photos that caught the eye of millions of her followers was a mirror selfie that showed her in a crop-top and underwear. The skintight white shirt flaunted her busty build.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

